Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results Offers A Roadmap For Its Key GLP-1 Study Program
8/12/2024 2:35:01 PM
The company provided updates for its study programs for 2024, with a focus on its glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) agonist research program, targeting a significant step up in addressing worldwide diabetes and obesity, a tremendous market
Lexaria has its Human Pilot Study #3 lined up, as well as its chronic dosing human study, both studies will begin dosing later this year
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just released its fiscal report for the third quarter of the 2024 financial year (“Q3, 2024”). Of note was growth in cash and marketable securities from $1.5 million during the same period in the 2023 financial year to $8.5 million as of May 31, 2024. The company reduced certain R&D expenditures and experienced other savings ( ).
Most importantly, however, were the program updates for initiatives it embarked on for 2024. A highlight of its projects has been its glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) agonist research program. GLP-1, a class of drugs, has demonstrated an ability to significantly address diabetes and obesity. What Lexaria's unique...
