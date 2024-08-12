(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system for e-mobility, today announced a strategic agreement between its new division, Cellex Inc., and a premier North American“Energy as a Service” (“EaaS”) partner for commercial businesses with repeatable footprints. This agreement, which is significant for both parties, includes a binding purchase order for 10 of Exro's Cell Driver(TM) pilot units, with plans to deploy the units in strategic U.S. regions including California and New England. The 90kw/192kWh Cell Driver(TM) is Cellex's first product offering for the Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) energy storage market.

“This agreement represents an exciting launch for Cellex, coming directly after achieving ETL certification to UL standard 9540,” said John Meekison, Cellex's General Manager.“We are eager to see our Cell Driver(TM) units in action and the resulting benefits for both our clients and shareholder value. This partnership presents the first of many opportunities for future customer growth and further solidifies our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions.”

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Coil Driver(TM)) and stationary energy storage (Cell Driver(TM)), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results. For more information, visit the company's website at .

