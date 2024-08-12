(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, today announced significant new findings from a recent clinical trial. Conducted at The Center for Applied Sciences (“CAHS”), the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluated the acute impact of Safety Shot, the company's dietary supplement, on consumer's Blood Alcohol Content (“BAC”). According to the announcement, Safety Shot proved to consistently lower breath alcohol content at all measured time points compared to placebo.

The study also found significant improvements in BAC in the area under the curve (“AUC”) and maximum concentration (Cmax) for ethanol, acetaldehyde, and aldehyde dehydrogenase levels, favoring Safety Shot. In addition, trial participants reported significantly less head discomfort, reduced fatigue, increased energy levels, improvements in concentration and reduced feelings of tiredness at multiple time points throughout the study. The announcement noted that these groundbreaking findings indicate Safety Shot's efficacy in supporting user metabolism to reduce BAC and ultimately enhance subjective feelings of well-being and physiological responses post-alcohol consumption.

To view the full press release, visit

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for retail purchase online at and . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at



