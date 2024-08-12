New York Times 'House Of The Day' Family Compound In Michigan To Be Sold At Online Auction Beginning August 26Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREGORY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading luxury auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for Eagle's Crest in Gregory, MI. The family compound, previously listed for $5,100,000, is now going to auction with a starting bid of $1,700,000 on Monday, August 26th at 9:00am EDT.Crafted by the renowned DesRosiers Architects, this stunning estate showcases classic Nantucket-style cedar shake and Michigan fieldstone. The property features a main lake house, a boathouse, and a 6-car garage with 1,000± sq. ft. of potential living space. The main residence offers 3 bedrooms, and sun-drenched living areas with water views from every vantage point. The grandfathered boathouse includes a charming bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, and veranda that overlooks the serene waters.Eagle's Crest, occupying approximately 3 acres, stands as the sole residence on the expansive 80-acre Treasure Island, surrounded by Half Moon Lake, Blind Lake, and lush greenery. With the most extensive lake frontage among nine freshwater lakes, this property boasts over 400 feet of picturesque shoreline. Enjoy year-round recreational activities with access to a sandy beach, two private docks, complete seclusion, and a variety of patios perfect for outdoor entertaining."Partnering with Interluxe Auctions for the sale of Eagle's Crest is truly exciting for me. This property is not just another listing-it's a unique gem in the Michigan real estate market,” stated Dylan Tent of Signature Sotheby's International.“With its breathtaking water views and exceptional features, Eagle's Crest stands out as a masterpiece and Interluxe has the expertise to showcase this property."“Eagle's Crest truly stands out in the luxury real estate market,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions.“With its unparalleled water frontage and exquisite features, this estate offers an extraordinary living experience that simply cannot be compared to any other property in Michigan.”Eagle's Crest is being offered in cooperation with Dylan Tent of Signature Sotheby's International. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, August 26th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, August 23-24, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, August 25th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

