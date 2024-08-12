‘BSF To Use Smart Fencing Technology To Stop Infiltration Across Borders’

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) will use smart fencing to stop infiltration and smuggling from across, said BSF Rajasthan Frontier IG M.L Garg on Monday.

He also highlighted the significant operational achievements of BSF Rajasthan over the past six months and reassured the nation that BSF remains vigilant along the borders.

“Smart fencing work is going on at the border. An 870 km lateral road will be built on the international border which will be connected to all border posts with an axle road of about 400 km,” he said.

He said that fencing will be built on the lateral road and it cannot be cut, nor will intruders be able to cross it.

“This has such technology that as soon as it is tampered with, the headquarters will get an alert due to which the team patrolling nearby will be able to reach the spot immediately,” he said.

The IG said that the Union government has prepared a project to build an 870 km lateral road in the first phase near the Indo-Pak international border area.

IG Garg said all the drones that have been caught so far are China-made drones. Anti-drone technology is being used to stop these high-tech drones while the drones are shot down by firing anti-drone weapons.

“In just 8 months, BSF has seized a total of 30 kg of heroin which is worth about Rs 137 crore. Four Pakistani drones have also been caught. Many weapons dropped through drones have also been seized. A total of 38 suspicious persons have been apprehended out of which six are Pakistani citizens and one is a Bangladeshi citizen while the rest are all Indians,” he said.

He said that additional resources have been deployed for Independence Day.

“Vigilance has been increased on the borders with Pakistan in view of the situation in Bangladesh. However, there is no direct impact in the country as of now,” he said.