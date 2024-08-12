Captiva Island's South Seas Introduces Scott Mcgregor As New Director Of Food & Beverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott McGregor

- Director of Food & Beverage, Scott McGregorCAPTIVA ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, proudly announces Scott McGregor as Director of Food & Beverage. McGregor's extensive experience and level of detail in the and beverage matches the vision and scale of re-concepted culinary at South Seas. McGregor will oversee the development and opening of four new restaurants launching in the months ahead, another piece of the resort's continued rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused in the destination by Hurricane Ian.“McGregor prides himself on lasting operations while elevating guest experiences that create nurturing relationships,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell.“We are honored to have him join our team and lead this resort through recovery to its elevated culinary and beverage offering.”Beginning his career with Sage Hospitality as Director of Food & Beverage, McGregor later became Director of Food & Beverage at Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and then led hotel management for Hilton Phoenix/Mesa. He also spent time with brands Topgolf, Aramark, and Palmas Restaurant Group at Walt Disney World. Most recently, McGregor served as Executive Director of Food & Beverage for Crescent Hotels & Resorts.“I am honored to join South Seas resort and be a part of its next chapter,” said Director of Food & Beverage Scott McGregor.“The creative vision and food and beverage concepts are impressive, and I am looking forward to bringing them to life alongside the team.”McGregor's oversight includes:.Starbucks.Provisions: A redesigned market with grab-and-go wraps and sandwiches at the deli with fresh beverages, snacks, and gift items for all needs..The Tarpon Bar: Serves tropical drinks enjoyed with breathtaking views of Pine Island Sound..Island Tacos (food truck): Serves tacos, nachos, ceviche, and more..Shell City Burgers (food truck): Featuring gourmet burgers with beachside and outdoor seating.Coming Soon.....Redfish Grill: Delicious cuisine such as grilled mahi tacos, seared grouper sandwich, steamed mussels and more..Scoops & Slices: A beloved family favorite featuring sought-after pizza, ice cream and sweet treats..Harborside: An Italian steakhouse-inspired cuisine with spectacular views of the Yacht Harbour Marina..Beach House: A casual dining concept with water views and Gulf-inspired cuisine.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida's mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.For more information, visit SouthSeas or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. World-renowned fishing, boating, and yachting, and discovering storied barrier islands are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. A new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests, and thoughtfully recast for the future. South Seas has embarked on a phased reopening, an important milestone in efforts towards recovery and rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort.

