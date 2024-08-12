No Bridge, Culvert Construction To Be Allowed In Bihar Without NOC: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) In response to the frequent bridge and culvert collapses in Bihar over the past two months, the state's Water Resource Department has implemented new regulations requiring companies to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state's Water Resource Minister, emphasised that adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) is now mandatory for all construction activities.

Chaudhary stated,“Construction companies will not be allowed to construct any bridge or culvert without obtaining an NOC from the Water Resource Department.”

He further clarified that the NOC will only be granted to companies that comply with the specific parameters and SOPs set by the department. This measure aims to ensure the structural integrity and safety of new constructions in Bihar, preventing future collapses and enhancing public safety.

The Bihar government is currently under intense criticism following the collapse of more than two dozen bridges and culverts over the past two months.

Investigations into these incidents have revealed significant lapses in construction standards, with many companies failing to adhere to the necessary parameters. A recurring issue is the inadequate depth of bridge pillars, where construction companies erroneously included the silt layer in their calculations of surface depth, leading to weak foundations.

This negligence has resulted in several structures collapsing even before their official inauguration. One of the most recent incidents occurred on August 8, when two pillars of a bridge under construction in the Ganga River floated away in Bihar's Katihar district. The incident took place at Ward Number 12 of Bakiya Sukhay Panchayat under Barari block.

Other notable collapses include a girder of an under-construction road bridge in Madhubani district on June 28, a Rs 12 crore bridge on the Bakra River in Sikti block of Araria district on June 18, and a bridge on the canal connecting Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks in Siwan on June 22.