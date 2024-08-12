Abdallat: King's Vision Strengthens Human Rights System, Empowers Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 12 (Petra) - Khalil Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit at the Prime Minister's Office, underscored the pivotal role of King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Al Hussein in fortifying the human rights framework in Jordan, particularly in supporting and empowering youth to actively participate in various fields.During a dialogue session organized by the "We Participate for Civil Society Development" Center to mark International Youth Day, in collaboration with the Human Rights Unit at the Prime and the Zarqa Youth Directorate, Abdallat emphasized that the political and economic reforms and public sector development under His Majesty's leadership reflect a visionary approach to building a state grounded in law and institutions, thereby strengthening democracy.He highlighted that youth involvement in international security and peace issues is now a necessity, given their energy and capabilities to foster peace and stability on both national and international levels.Abdallat also noted the significant contributions of Crown Prince Al Hussein in promoting youth participation in public life, particularly his instrumental role in the issuance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security. This initiative underscores the Crown Prince's commitment to empowering youth as key partners in shaping Jordan's future.He further stressed the importance of youth participation in bolstering the political and party systems, describing it as crucial for building a state of law and institutions. Youth, he said, are the pillars of the future, and their active engagement is essential for creating a strong and progressive society.Abdallat pointed to the ongoing efforts to encourage youth political engagement, such as the establishment of youth councils and the development of leadership and political skills training programs.He remarked that amendments to the Parties and Elections Law, including lowering the candidacy age, are strategic steps towards greater youth involvement in political life. These amendments, he said, reflect Jordan's leadership's commitment to providing opportunities for youth in decision-making and future planning.He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of Jordanian youth in national consultations on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Human Rights, noting that their involvement demonstrates their awareness and dedication to advancing human rights and social justice. Their active participation, he added, underscores the importance of youth voices in shaping national policies and improving the human rights situation in Jordan.Abdallat detailed the role of the Human Rights Unit in accepting recommendations related to youth, both contractual and non-contractual, during the UPR of Human Rights report discussion, highlighting Jordan's commitment to comprehensive and sustainable development.He concluded by emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to achieve shared goals in building a better future for Jordan and expressed deep appreciation for the contributions made towards this aim.Mahmoud Subaihat, Director General of the "We Participate for Civil Society Development" Center, highlighted the crucial role of civil society institutions in involving youth in development processes. He stressed that these institutions raise awareness among youth about their rights and train them to effectively participate in human rights mechanisms, thereby enhancing their ability to influence policies and contribute to sustainable development.Omar Azzam, Director of the Youth Directorate of Zarqa Governorate, lauded the creative force of young people as drivers of positive societal change. He acknowledged the significant role of the Human Rights Unit in strengthening human rights mechanisms and their efforts to integrate and empower youth through awareness seminars, workshops, and training courses.