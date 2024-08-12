King Expresses Condolences To Kuwait Emir Over Passing Of Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Sabah
Date
8/12/2024 2:08:18 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Print media
only...
Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Kuwait Emir sheikh
Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing condolences over the passing of Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Sabah, chief of Kuw (Petra) ait's national guard.
MENAFN12082024000117011021ID1108545642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.