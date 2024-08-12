عربي


King Expresses Condolences To Kuwait Emir Over Passing Of Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Sabah

8/12/2024 2:08:18 PM

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Kuwait Emir sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing condolences over the passing of Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Sabah, chief of Kuw (Petra) ait's national guard.

Jordan News Agency

