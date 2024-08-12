Jordan Has An Election Law That Moves Towards Democratic Transformation, Says Communications Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra)-- of Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, said that Jordan has an election law that follows deliberate steps towards transformation and partisan culture.Speaking to a dialogue session held Monday at the Middle East University (MEU) on Jordan's ecosystem, Mubaideen said that the political modernization project is just getting started, and there are challenges that will be addressed through experiences at this stage and future stages.Mubaideen, who is also the government spokesperson, pointed to the structural shifts that have reshaped Jordan's political landscape, touching on the carefully crafted constitutional and legislative reforms "not only as a response to contemporary challenges, but also as a deliberate strategy to deepen democratic governance."He called on young people to realize the importance of the current moment, to engage more with reality, to realize the importance of public affairs, to educate themselves, and to be politically aware of the events around them, which reflects on them and makes them more capable of constructive thinking, analysis, and selection.Mubaideen stressed the urgent need to recalibrate the relationship between the government and its citizens and the importance of a strong framework that focuses on enhancing transparency and refining government communication mechanisms."It is not only about conveying information, but also about formulating a new social contract, as the media plays a pivotal role in bridging gaps, dispelling misleading information, and providing an accurate and comprehensive picture of the political and legislative changes that take place within the Kingdom," he said.He noted that Jordan is a more than 100-year-old country that started, founded, built, and continues to operate on a democratic approach, and has elected legislative councils, which confirms that Jordan is based on the democratic principle at the global level, not just the regional level.Mubaideen explained that parties in Jordan are not new, but have existed since the democratic transition from 1928 to 1989, "a process that continues to this day and started in the past from tribesmen and people from cities and villages, and those who were most interested in parties were those who represented the tribal structure."