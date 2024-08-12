Hamad Port Witnesses COSCO Shipping Vessel

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad on Monday witnessed the maiden vessel call of the (liquefied natural gas) dual-fuel vessel M/V MIN JIANG KOU, which arrived from Shanghai with 1,414 RORO units. This 199.9-metre vessel, with a capacity of 7,700 parking spaces, marks the beginning of COSCO Shipping's direct calls to Qatar, boosting the nation's automobile market. The vessel call was celebrated onboard in the presence of Jibin Alex, Prabhakaran K, Captain Wan Houjin, and Harold Reamucio.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.