Death Toll From Israeli Offensive In Gaza Climbs To 39,897 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of casualties due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,897 martyrs and 92,152 injured.

Medical sources in the Strip reported that the Israeli forces committed three massacres against families in Gaza over the past 48 hours, which led to 142 martyrs of whom 107 were identified and transferred to hospitals, while the number of reached 150.

The sources added that still thousands of are under the rubble and on the streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.

For the 11th day, the Israeli occupation army continues to step up its relentless aggression on Gaza, and has consequently converted the enclave into doomed place, as there is nowhere to live after buildings have been devastated and residents fled the enclave.

