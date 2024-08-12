Leaders Of UK, France And Germany Welcome Joint Statement By Leaders Of Qatar, Egypt And US On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany welcomed the joint statement issued by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States on the need to conclude a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and release prisoners and detainees.

We endorse the joint statement of HH the Amir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Joe Biden calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations. We agree that there can be no further delay, read a joint statement issued by the leaders of the three countries and published by the UK Government on Monday.

We have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability. The fighting must end now, and all hostages must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid, the statement added.

The statement expressed deep concern over the heightened tensions in the region, stressing commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Joe Biden issued on August 8 a joint statement affirming that it is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families, and to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal; noting that they and their teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude.

The leaders expressed their readiness as mediators, if necessary, to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties, calling for resuming urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay. (QNA)

MENAFN12082024000067011011ID1108545634