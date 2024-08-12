Will Not Allow Airspace Violation: Jordanian PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordanian Prime Bisher Khasawneh has stressed that Jordan will never allow any entity, whatever it is, to use or infiltrate its airspace to imperil the security and safety of Jordanian people. He confirmed that his country will counter any attempts in this context.

This came during his meeting with a US congressional delegation who is on a visit to Amman.

Khasawneh underscored Jordan's intensive efforts to reach an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression and secure the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza in a sustainable way.

He pointed out that the two-state solution is the only way to end the conflict in the region and achieve security, stability and prosperity for the countries and peoples of the region.



