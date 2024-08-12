Selective Laser Sintering Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Selective Laser Sintering Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Selective Laser Sintering Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The selective laser sintering market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.37 billion in 2023 to $2.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of retail chains, focus on loss prevention, labor cost reduction, efficiency and speed, enhanced customer experience, reduced checkout errors..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The selective laser sintering market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hybrid checkout solutions, omnichannel retailing, expansion in emerging markets, environmental sustainability, customization for retailer needs.

Growth Driver Of The Selective Laser Sintering Market

The rising demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the selective laser sintering market going forward. Consumer electronics are electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and wearable devices that are bought for personal rather than commercial use. Selective laser sintering is used in the manufacturing process of consumer electronics products, including smartphones, laptops, and wearables. As a result, the rising demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for the selective laser sintering market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the selective laser sintering market include 3D Systems Inc., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sinterit sp. z o.o, Farsoon Technologies, Sintratec AG, Renishaw PLC.

Major companies operating in the selective laser sintering market are focused on developing materials such as thermoplastic polyurethane to gain a competitive edge in the market. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is a versatile polymer that belongs to the class of thermoplastic elastomers and combines the characteristics of rubber and plastic, offering a unique set of properties.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Laser Type: Solid Laser, Gas Laser

3) By Material: Metal, Plastic

4) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Electronics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the selective laser sintering market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global selective laser sintering market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the selective laser sintering market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Selective Laser Sintering Market Definition

Selective laser sintering (SLS) refer to the additive manufacturing (AM) process to fuse tiny particles of polymer powder into a solid object based on a three-dimensional (3D) model. It is used to creates sturdy plastic pieces for low-volume production and prototypes.

Selective Laser Sintering Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Selective Laser Sintering Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on selective laser sintering market size, selective laser sintering market drivers and trends, selective laser sintering market major players, selective laser sintering competitors' revenues, selective laser sintering market positioning, and selective laser sintering market growth across geographies. The selective laser sintering market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

