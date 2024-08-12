Semiochemicals Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The semiochemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.56 billion in 2023 to $5.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market acceptance and education, pest resistance concerns, increased agricultural productivity demands, chemical ecology research, growing advancements in formulations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The semiochemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change impact, research and development investments, consumer demand for organic products, precision agriculture adoption, market expansion in developing regions.

Growth Driver Of The Semiochemicals Market

Increased cultivation of high-value crops is expected to propel the growth of the semiochemical market going forward. High-value crops are plants cultivated for their substantial economic worth or significant market value per unit area. Increased cultivation of high-value crops uses semiochemicals for pest management and crop protection, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides due to their targeted and environmentally friendly nature.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the semiochemicals market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Pacific Biocontrol Corp., Bedoukian Research, Suterra LLC, Pherobank, Isagro Group, Certis Europe B.V.

Major companies operating in the semiochemicals markets are focused on developing innovative products such as next-generation insecticide adjuvants to enhance efficacy, reduce environmental impact, and improve pest control measures. Next-generation insecticide adjuvants are advanced compounds or formulations designed to enhance the effectiveness, stability, and targeted delivery of insecticides while minimizing ecological harm.

Segments:

1) By Type: Pheromones, Allelochemicals

2) By Crop Type: Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Vegetable Crops

3) By Application: Detection And Monitoring, Mass Trapping, Mating Disruption

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the semiochemicals market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global semiochemicals market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the semiochemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Semiochemicals Market Definition

Semiochemicals refer to organic substances employed by insects to transmit specialized chemical instructions that alter physiology or behavior. Semiochemicals are used for organic pest control in farming.

Semiochemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Semiochemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on semiochemicals market size, semiochemicals market drivers and trends, semiochemicals market major players, semiochemicals competitors' revenues, semiochemicals market positioning, and semiochemicals market growth across geographies. The semiochemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

