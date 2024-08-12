Specialty Oleochemicals Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The specialty oleochemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $28.47 billion in 2023 to $30.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for sustainable products, shift towards bio-based raw materials, awareness of environmental impact, regulatory support for renewable resources, diverse applications in end-use industries..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The specialty oleochemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $41.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising preference for green chemistry, increasing demand in emerging economies, innovation in product development, expanding applications in the healthcare sector, strategic collaborations and partnerships.

Growth Driver Of The Specialty Oleochemicals Market

The increasing consumer demand for beauty and cosmetics products is expected to propel the growth of the specialty oleochemicals market going forward. Beauty and cosmetic products include ingredients, textures, perfumes, and packaging. Oleochemicals are considered safe in beauty and cosmetic items as they are derived from natural sources. The consumer's demand for organic and safe products will promote the use of oleochemicals in beauty and cosmetics products.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the specialty oleochemicals market include Evonik Industries AG, Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Wilmar International Ltd., Kao Corporation.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty oleochemicals market. Companies operating in the specialty oleochemicals market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Specialty Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters, Glycerol Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, Other Products

2) By Application: Personal Care And Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Food Processing, Textiles, Paints And Inks, Industrial, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Polymer And Plastics Additives, Other Applications

3) By End User: Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty oleochemicals market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the specialty oleochemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Specialty Oleochemicals Market Definition

Specialty oleochemicals are chemical compounds that are substitutes for petroleum-based products and are derived from plant-based sources. The oleochemicals are used as natural components in lubricants, cosmetics, biodegradable polymers, and bio-surfactants among others.

Specialty Oleochemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Specialty Oleochemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on specialty oleochemicals market size , specialty oleochemicals market drivers and trends, specialty oleochemicals market major players, specialty oleochemicals competitors' revenues, specialty oleochemicals market positioning, and specialty oleochemicals market growth across geographies. The specialty oleochemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



