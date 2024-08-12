Open Enrollment Is An Important Time Of Year! Let's Get It Right. Together.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Authored by Baker Tilly's Nathaniel Pease and Rachel Strong

Are you ready for Open enrollment?

If you are sunsetting old plans and need help with getting enrollments ready for the open enrollment period, Baker Tilly professionals are on hand to guide your team through this work, or even better, do it for you!

How do I alleviate work for the HR team?

Year-end is a hectic time for businesses, especially in Human Resources (HR) with payroll processes, compliance checks and open enrollment. The benefits team focuses on ensuring a positive experience for employees during open enrollment, collaborating with brokers for competitive benefits. Amidst these tasks and preparation, avoiding distractions like Oracle HCM system updates to prepare for OE is crucial for efficiency.

How can I provide a positive enrollment experience for employees?

Year-end is also important to employees. Open enrollment is a great opportunity to remind employees what benefits they have available to them. It's also a time of reflection to employees on past year performance, what their total rewards are up to that point and how they might go into their new year.

How can Baker Tilly help?

Our professionals fully understand the breadth of work that needs to be done in such a short period of time, and the team is here to help!

Whether it be guidance with open enrollment, performance management or payroll year end processes, it's our privilege to support your team through this crucial time. It is important to configure OE requirements correctly, so in the new plan year, employee enrollments and deductions are accurate. This can be tricky and time consuming depending on the activity happening with benefit offerings in the new year.

While Baker Tilly helps you prepare for your open enrollment season, we could also complete an optimization analysis for your team to see if there are any opportunities to build up functionality. As Oracle releases occur, and the Redwood user experience continues to roll out across Oracle as a whole, amazing new functionality, look and feel of the application is continuously becoming available. Baker Tilly is here to help see if there are areas of optimization to work on in the new plan year or provide assistance with the transition to the new Redwood experience.

Interested in learning more? Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist.