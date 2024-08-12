3M's Thinsulate And Scotchgard Helped Protect Racers In“World's Highest Marathon” On Mt. Everest

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

Running a marathon is an impressive feat on any terrain, but the challenge of taking on 26.2 miles (42.6 kilometers) is even greater when set against the backdrop of the world's tallest mountain – Mt. Everest.

The Everest Marathon , held every year since 2005 on May 29 and considered the world's highest marathon, celebrates the historic ascent of Mt. Everest by Tibetan climber Tenzing Norgay and New Zealand mountaineer and explorer Sir Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. The intense marathon begins at Mt. Everest Base Camp at 17,598 feet (5,364 meters), then descends to Namche Bazaar at 11,286 feet (3,440 meters), requiring racers to navigate steep inclines, rocky paths, and dramatic weather changes along the way.

As one of the sponsors for this year's marathon, 3M provided runners with padded jackets and sleeping bags that featured 3MTM ThinsulateTM technology and race T-shirts designed with 3MTM ScotchgardTM technology. Racers also wore outdoor jackets with 3M Scotchgard water repellent technology. These science-based materials from 3M helped the athletes stay dry, comfortable, and able to focus on the race.

The winner of this year's Everest Marathon was Arjun Rai Kulung who finished in 3 hours, 52 minutes, and 2 seconds.