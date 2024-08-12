Intern Reflection: Q&A With Matthew Sweeney

(MENAFN- 3BL) We are committed to fostering the next generation of leaders in the utility industry. Our summer internship program offers students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience, develop professional skills, and build meaningful connections within the company. Through engaging projects and mentorship, our interns are equipped to make significant contributions and grow both personally and professionally.

Mathew Sweeney, one of our talented summer interns, shared some of his experiences and insights from his time with us.

Q: Can you introduce yourself?

A: My name is Matthew Sweeney, and I'm from Milford, Delaware. This summer I interned with the Construction and Maintenance department at Delmarva Power. A little bit about myself – I'm a rising senior studying advertising and digital marketing at York College of Pennsylvania. Yep, that's right. I'm a marketing major in C&M, but I wouldn't have it any other way.

Q: What were some of the major projects you worked on during your internship?

A: My time in Construction and Maintenance saw me taking on several major projects. One of my critical responsibilities was providing organizational support to a head engineer by sorting and streamlining his job application inbox. I also hosted a beach clean-up event, where twenty employees and I removed a large amount of trash from one of our local beaches.

Q: Did you have any experiences outside of your main department?

A: Yes, beyond my C&M projects, I took initiative and reached out to several people in the Communications and Marketing department. This gave me the opportunity to take on communications projects alongside shadowing a senior marketing specialist at Carneys Point.

Q: What new knowledge did you gain during your internship?

A: Through my time in this internship, I gained invaluable knowledge about the utility industry. I learned all about the local energy grid through lessons and tours, as well as how Delmarva Power operates as a business.

Q: How did you grow personally and professionally during this experience?

A: Alongside learning, I was able to connect with many new people. I am a quiet person, so meeting new people can be tough. I pushed myself out of my comfort zone by networking with various employees, and it paid off. If it wasn't for me reaching out, I would have never learned about our Communications and Marketing department and met so many great individuals.

Q: What was your overall impression of the internship program?

A: My internship experience was incredibly rewarding. The individuals who organized this program deserve significant recognition, and I am grateful for the opportunity to experience this company and connect with so many wonderful people. I thoroughly enjoyed this experience and hope to secure a future opportunity with this company.