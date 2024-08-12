MEDIA ADVISORY: Power Expected To Be Restored Today To Nearly All Illuminating Company Customers Impacted By Aug. 6 Storm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power has been restored to 98% of the approximately 310,000 Illuminating Company customers impacted by last week's storm. Nearly all of the less than 7,000 customers who remain without power are expected to have service restored by 11

p.m. tonight.

Work to restore power to a very small number of customers in areas with more extensive damage may continue beyond this evening. Customers can view the current individual estimated restoration time for their particular outage by logging into their account at , texting STAT to 544487 if they are registered for text alerts or viewing the outage map.

While final equipment numbers are still being tallied, as of Sunday, Aug. 11, outage response crews have repaired or replaced:



1,795 pole crossarms

400 poles

195 transformers

189,253 feet of wire and cable For reference, that's enough wire and cable to cover 526 football fields laid end to end.

If they have not done so already, customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.