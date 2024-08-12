عربي


AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | July 2024


8/12/2024 1:46:09 PM

Milwaukee, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
July YTD - July Beginning
Inventory
2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg July 2024
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 10,927 13,248 -17.5 85,790 100,037 -14.2 78,850
40 < 100 HP 5,104 5,416 -5.8 31,568 34,392 -8.2 37,302
100+ HP 2,027 2,501 -19.0 13,798 14,790 -6.7 12,620
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,058 21,165 -14.7 131,156 149,219 -12.1 128,772
4WD Farm Tractors 415 350 18.6 2,223 2,223 5.2 930
Total Farm Tractors 18,473 21,515 -14.1 133,495 151,442 -11.9 129,702
Self-Prop Combines 639 790 -19.1 3,314 4,022 -17.6 1,643


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Association of Equipment Manufacturers

