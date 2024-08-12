Global Optical Transceiver Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optical Transceiver Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Optical Transceiver Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global optical transceiver market is projected to grow from $10.06 billion in 2023 to $11.54 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.7%. This rapid growth is attributed to the expansion of the Internet, increasing bandwidth demand, upgrades to higher data rates, telecommunication network enhancements, fiber optic network deployments, and data center expansions. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $20.06 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.8%, driven by a focus on energy efficiency, advancements in silicon photonics, and the expansion of smart cities.

Growing Adoption of 5G Network Drives Market Growth

The growing adoption of the 5G network is expected to propel the growth of the optical transceiver market. 5G, the fifth generation of cellular network technology, offers significantly faster speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity compared to previous generations. Optical transceivers are crucial to 5G infrastructure, enabling the transmission of vast amounts of data at high speeds and low latency. For instance, the GSM Association reported that global 5G connections were expected to reach 1 billion in 2022, with an estimated increase to 2 billion connections by 2025, highlighting the role of optical transceivers in this expansion.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the optical transceiver market include Coherent Corp., Accelink Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., and Source Photonics Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on technological innovation to improve product performance and maintain market leadership. For example, in March 2023, Quantifi Photonics introduced the O-band Coherent Optical Receiver and VISIQ Coherent Signal Analysis Software. This innovation leverages inter-datacenter coherent optical technology, providing a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative for data transfer between distant data centers.

Segments:

.By Type: Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber

.By Protocol: Ethernet, Fiber Channel, CWDM and DWDM, FTTx, Other Protocols

.By Connector: LC connector, SC connector, MPO connector, RJ-45

.By Wavelength: Long-range, Extended-range, Short-range

.By Application: Data Centers, Telecommunication

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the optical transceiver market in 2023, benefiting from advanced telecommunications infrastructure and widespread adoption of 5G technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing broadband access, smart city initiatives, and significant investments in telecommunication networks.

Optical Transceiver Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Optical Transceiver Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on optical transceiver market size, optical transceiver market drivers and trends, optical transceiver market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The optical transceiver market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

