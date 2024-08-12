Global Space Robotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space Robotics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Space Robotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The space robotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.6 billion in 2023 to $4.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to space exploration initiatives, government space programs, commercial space industry growth, rise of private space companies, advancements in ai and automation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The space robotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased space exploration missions, growth of commercial space industry, space mining opportunities, satellite constellations deployment, planetary colonization initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Space Robotics Market

The increasing number of space exploration activities is expected to propel the growth of the space robotics market going forward. Space exploration activities refer to the scientific investigation, exploration, and study of outer space beyond Earth's atmosphere. This involves sending spacecraft, satellites, probes, and sometimes humans to explore celestial bodies such as planets, moons, and asteroid systems. Space robotics are used in space exploration activities to enhance the efficiency, safety, and capabilities of space exploration missions, enabling scientists and engineers to conduct a wide range of tasks and experiments in the challenging and remote environment of outer space.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the space robotics market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Altius Space Machines Inc., Astrobotic Technology Inc., Honeybee Robotics Ltd., Maxar Technologies Inc.

Major companies operating in the space robotics industry are adopting a strategic partnership approach to navigate challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and achieve sustainable growth. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Solution: Remotely Operated Vehicles, Remote Manipulator System, Software, Services

2) By Application: Deep Space, Near Space, Ground

3) By End-User: Commercial, Government

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the space robotics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global space robotics market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the space robotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Space Robotics Market Definition

Space robotics is a new field of science and engineering that was developed for space exploration and space missions. Space robotics is required to work in environments that are extremely hostile, gravity-less, and with high-temperature.

Space Robotics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Space Robotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on space robotics market size , space robotics market drivers and trends, space robotics market major players, space robotics competitors' revenues, space robotics market positioning, and space robotics market growth across geographies. The space robotics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

