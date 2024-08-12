Join Us For The 2Nd Annual Hidden World 5K/10 Walk: Exploring The World Of Hidden Disabilities Hosted By Lisaraye Mccoy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Hidden World 5k/10k

#ItsPersonal

The "All White Everything" event is Powered by PACE Run for a Cause, Roscoe's Motivation for Change, and ZEN Balms

- Charmaine Carter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PACE Run for a Cause , Roscoe's Motivation for Change (the non-profit arm of Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles), and ZEN Balms are proud to announce the 2nd Annual Hidden World event, exploring the world of Hidden Disabilities. This empowering 5k/10k "All White Everything" Walk/Run will be hosted by acclaimed actress LisaRaye and will take place on October 27th from 8 AM to 1 PM at Griffith Park, located at 4730 Crystal Springs Dr (Picnic Area), Los Angeles, CA 90027.

This marks the 49th anniversary of Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles and continues the celebration of National Chicken and Waffles Day. 🎉

Participants can look forward to a day filled with engaging activities, including live music, a DJ announcer, food trucks, a beer pong tournament with prizes, and much more. Each registration includes custom finisher medals, race day t-shirts, reusable swag bags, post-race munchies, a chip-timed event, and a virtual run option. While we encourage everyone to wear All-White, it is not a requirement. Additionally, an Expo for vendors will open at 8 AM, showcasing a variety of products and services.

The event will highlight several hidden disabilities, including Anxiety Disorder, ADHD, PTSD, stuttering, arthritis, chronic pain, dyslexia, hearing impairment, epilepsy, and Bipolar disorder. We invite everyone to form teams and represent their cause at this impactful community event.

"At ZEN Balms, we are committed to promoting natural wellness and community support," said Dave Stewart, CEO of ZEN Balms. "We are honored to be part of an event that brings attention to hidden disabilities like chronic pain and encourages natural, no-chemical approaches to health."

About PACE Run for a Cause:

Founded by Charmaine Carter & Nicole Hampton, PACE Run for a Cause is a vital organization working to create a more inclusive world for individuals with invisible/hidden disabilities. Our comprehensive approach combines awareness campaigns, and advocacy efforts through curated runs to empower and engage the community to be a resource, help educate, encourage individuals, and dismantle barriers. With your support, we can build a stronger community where everyone can thrive. PACE Run for a Cause is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Los Angeles, CA. Tax ID# 87-1848548

About ZEN Balms:

ZEN Enterprises is a minority-owned business that formulates safe and effective OTC alternatives to pain relief using all-natural essential oils and botanicals combined through a proprietary blending process. ZEN Balms are powerful topical analgesics that soothe pain and discomfort from sports injuries to everyday aches, all while invigorating the body, reducing inflammation, and encouraging a natural state of wellness.

About Roscoe's Motivation for Change:

Established by Herb Hudson, Roscoe's Motivation for Change is a non-profit organization committed to empowering communities through various initiatives, promoting positive change, and supporting those in need.

Don't miss this epic family affair, including your furry friends! Register now at PACE5K.

