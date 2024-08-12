Brightstar Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of Stratus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This transaction aims to accelerate Stratus' growth and ability to provide innovative services to clients across multiple end markets

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”), a middle private equity firm focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses, announced today the completion of its of Stratus Team, LLC ("Stratus") from Godspeed Capital Management LP. This transaction was previously announced on July 1, 2024.Stratus is a comprehensive of engineering, architecture, and consulting firms, providing innovative and differentiated design services to both public and private sector clients globally. The acquisition aligns with Brightstar's strategy to partner with strong management teams and enhance growth in fragmented industries.Mike Burke, former Chairman and CEO of AECOM, serves as an advisor to Brightstar and will serve as Chair of Stratus' Board of Directors. Stratus' senior management will maintain a minority stake in the company.Citi acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel to Brightstar. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal counsel to Stratus.About Stratus TeamStratus is a leading multi-disciplinary engineering and architecture consulting services platform. Formed through the alliance of seven established firms, Stratus offers a deep bench of industry experts and a collaborative approach to deliver innovative solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. While Stratus' focus extends beyond the Southeast US, the firm maintains a strategic commitment to serving the high-growth economies of this region. Dedicated to building vibrant communities and fostering the professional growth of its team, Stratus ensures the highest quality service for its public and private sector clients. For more information, please visit .About Brightstar Capital PartnersBrightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive“Us & Us” approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit .Stratus ContactLouise Ellrod, Director of Business Development & Marketing...Brightstar Contact

