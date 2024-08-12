Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pediatric interventional cardiology market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $2.31 billion in 2023 to $2.51 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Despite facing challenges, including the impact of global health issues, the market is expected to grow substantially, reaching $3.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4%, driven by increasing prevalence of congenital heart disease and advancements in interventional cardiology procedures.

Growing Prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of congenital heart disease (CHD) is a significant driver for the pediatric interventional cardiology market. CHD is a structural heart defect present at birth, with procedures in pediatric interventional cardiology offering advantages over traditional open-heart surgery, such as reduced recovery times and fewer complications. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 40,000 infants in the United States are affected by congenital heart defects annually, with a prevalence rate of 12.3 per 1,000 births. Additionally, The Lancet reports that congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect, affecting nearly 9 out of every 1,000 live births. These statistics highlight the critical need for advanced interventional procedures and drive market growth.

Key Players and Major Trends

Major companies in the pediatric interventional cardiology market include Medtronic PLC, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Boston Scientific Corporation. These companies are focusing on product innovation to enhance treatment options. For example, in February 2023, Medtronic PLC launched the Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery designed to treat dysfunctional RVOTs. This innovation reflects the market's trend towards developing less invasive and more effective treatment options.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the pediatric interventional cardiology market include:

.Integration of Technology: Advanced technologies are increasingly integrated into interventional cardiology procedures.

.Feed Quality and Safety: Emphasis on improving the safety and quality of interventional devices.

.Market Consolidation: Consolidation of market players through mergers and acquisitions.

.Collaborative Research Efforts: Increased collaboration among companies and research institutions to advance treatments.

.Digitalization in Healthcare: Adoption of digital solutions to enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

.Advancements in Technology: Continuous improvements in cardiology devices and procedures.

Market Segmentation

The pediatric interventional cardiology market is segmented as follows:

.By Device Type:

oClosure Devices

oTranscatheter Heart Valves

oAtherectomy Devices

oCatheters

oBalloons

oStents

oOther Device Types

.By Procedure:

oCatheter-Based Valve Implantation

oCongenital Heart Defect Correction

oAngioplasty

oCoronary Thrombectomy

oOther Procedures

.By End-Use:

oClinical Testing Laboratories

oHospitals

oCardiac Centers

oPediatric Clinics

oResearch Institutions

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the leading region in the pediatric interventional cardiology market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing healthcare investments and the rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases in the region.

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric interventional cardiology market size, pediatric interventional cardiology market drivers and trends, pediatric interventional cardiology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pediatric interventional cardiology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

