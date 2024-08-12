Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging Design For Food Jars(CCT-4905)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed jar that would offer an easier method of dispensing the food contents such as peanut butter or condiments," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the EZY JAR. My design ensures that a utensil is readily available, and it would save time when cleaning up."

The invention provides a new packaging design for mayonnaise, peanut butter, pickles, mustard, and other products in jars. In doing so, it allows the user to easily dispense and spread the product. It also eliminates the need to find a separate knife or utensil. As a result, it saves time and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for household consumers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

