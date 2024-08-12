PLEXIS Healthcare Systems Achieves HITRUST E1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- T.R. Cross, PLEXIS Security and Privacy OfficerMEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems , a leading provider of core administration solutions for healthcare payers, today announced its platforms have earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity. HITRUST's assessment encompassed all servers located at a PLEXIS data center, including those approved for transmitting and storing client data, the PLEXIS Azure-based SFTP, and all identify backup, and update management.HITRUST e1 Certification attests to the efficacy of robust and stringent PLEXIS corporate information security and data privacy procedures. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.“All companies must recognize that cybersecurity threats are a persistent and ever-accelerating risk. Organizations like PLEXIS that facilitate the management of deeply private health-related data have an obligation to do their utmost to secure and protect that information from both current and emerging threats,” said T.R. Cross, PLEXIS Security and Privacy Officer and Vice President of Client and Information Services.“The HITRUST e1 certification is a strong acknowledgment of the maturity of our security systems and processes. It demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of our client's data.”“The e1 provides the right level of information security assurance for organizations that pose low levels of risk,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.“The e1 also provides an excellent starting point for organizations wanting to mature their risk management, privacy, and compliance programs and establish a strong foundation to progress to higher levels of assurance. Congratulations to PLEXIS for successfully demonstrating foundational cybersecurity.”About PLEXIS Healthcare SystemsPLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems worldwide. More than 115 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage millions of lives in all 50 states and worldwide. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.PLEXIS Healthcare Systems has been named a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023 report. PLEXIS has also been positioned as a Major Contender within Everest Group's Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.PLEXIS leverages cloud hosting, next-generation BPO, open APIs, modular solutions, highly configurable benefit administration, and greater visibility with ready access to real-time data.

