University Of Texas At Dallas To Host New National Cricket League Tournament

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas at Dallas has announced a partnership with the National League USA (NCL USA) to host the inaugural Sixty Strikes on Oct. 4-14.

The event will feature six teams representing top talent from around the world, including international players, coaches and mentors. Team leaders already named include notable cricket players Mohammad Kaif, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Amir, Angelo Mathews, Jason Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal. Mentors will include Dilip Vengsarkar and Zaheer Abbas, and Vivian Richards and Sanath Jayasuriya have been among the named coaches.

"Texas is proud to host the inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Earlier this year, Texas hosted the first T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States, and our great state has welcomed the Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA - both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas. As cricket expands its global fan base, Texas will hold front-row seats to its growth across the nation."

The new format by the NCL USA is setting dynamic standards for cricket. The Sixty Strikes event will feature an abbreviated 60 ball format known for power hitting and high-scoring matches. The quick, action-packed games typically last around 90 minutes and allow players to be more aggressive while showcasing their skills.

Like baseball, cricket is a bat-and-ball sport in which two teams compete to score the most runs. A fly ball caught by a fielder results in an out, while a batted ball that escapes the field's boundaries is worth either four or six runs, depending on if it has bounced before leaving. In cricket, however, balls are bowled instead of pitched, and two batters are on the field simultaneously.

"UT Dallas, home of many international students and the Comets Cricket Club, is the perfect site for NCL USA's inaugural season," said

James B. Milliken , chancellor of

The University of Texas System . "With cricket's popularity around the world, I share Texans' enthusiasm for its expanded exposure here. I may not understand all the rules yet, but I'm an enthusiastic student of the game. I applaud UT Dallas, North Texas and the state for its leadership in attracting another great venture."

In anticipation of the upcoming event, UT Dallas is undergoing facility enhancements including upgrading the University's current

cricket field , installing lighting and preparing the grounds for spectators. Seating for the event will include 2,040 bleacher seats and tented VIP areas. The event also will be streamed for worldwide viewing.

"Many in our UT Dallas community play or follow the game, so bringing this innovative tournament to campus is a natural fit," said UT Dallas President

Richard C. Benson , the Eugene McDermott Distinguished University Chair of Leadership. "We are excited for the opportunity to host alumni and supporters and to introduce newcomers to our university."

In addition to cricketing talent, the NCL USA plans to feature Bollywood and Hollywood entertainers throughout the tournament. This mix of sports and entertainment is likely to attract a diverse audience and create a unique atmosphere for the matches.

"This collaboration between UT Dallas and the NCL USA represents a groundbreaking moment for cricket in the U.S.," said Arun Agarwal, NCL USA chairman. "By merging world-class cricket with premier entertainment, we will captivate a diverse audience and elevate the sport's presence in North Texas. Sixty Strikes is set to be a game-changer."

Learn more about the Sixty Strikes Tournament at

nclcricket .

SOURCE University of Texas at Dallas