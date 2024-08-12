Auction Of Washington Wines Raises $4.25 Million During Its 37Th Year Of Giving Back To The Community And Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auction of Washington Wines' premier philanthropic wine events benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Department, and Grant Partner, Vital Wines

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auction of Washington Wines celebrated its 37th year of philanthropic wine events in Washington state at last week's TOAST! Industry Awards, Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction, and Gala. The annual event series raised $4.25 million . In total, Auction of Washington Wines has raised more than $67 million since its inception in 1988.



Auction of Washington Wines is one of the nation's premier wine auctions and a nonprofit devoted to advancing awareness of Washington state wine through fundraising events supporting the community. The three-day celebration in August featured more than 300 participating winemakers, vintners, and growers who showcased the best wines that Washington has to offer. At the Saturday night Gala, a performance by Rizo Love kicked off the festivities with star power, while actor and Pursued by Bear winery owner Kyle MacLachlan, along with former NFL player and Dossier Wine Collective owner Sidney Rice, had cameras flashing all night long.

Lots that had the most bid paddles in the air at the August 10 Gala included a customized six-night, seven-day trip for four to the Tuscan vineyards and properties of the Antinori family, which raised a total of $165,000, a six-night wine experience in Burgundy for six to explore the land of Pinot Noir, aptly paired with Chris Figgins' Toil Oregon, which raised a total of $108,000, and seven-nights for six in an extraordinary villa in Andalucia, Spain which raised a total of $105,000. Coveted lots included the 100-point magnum collection from Quilceda Creek, the DeLille Cellars 28-vintage collection with a private tasting led by wine critic Jeb Dunnuck, and the Oaxaca trip with Upchurch Vineyard owner, winemaker and now master agave expert Chris, and his wife Thea.

“The auction welcomed long-time bidders and many new faces throughout an incredibly successful year of statewide fundraising, and this year's roster of events was better than ever,” said Jamie Peha , a 30-year industry veteran and the Auction of Washington Wines' Executive Director.“We are successful because of our collaborative industry, donors, and sponsors, whose ongoing support is crucial to our mission. Together we can continue to elevate the Washington wine industry and support our beneficiary partners, Seattle Children's, WSU's Viticulture & Enology department, and our Industry Grant Partner, Vital Wines.”

Washington's premier philanthropic series included the following highlights:

TOAST! Industry Awards, August 8 . The third annual TOAST! celebration honored Washington wine luminaries and emerging leaders, selected by a group of peers through an inclusive nomination process. The Washington wine community gathered at Sparkman Cellar for a wine-paired multi-course dinner prepared by John Howie Catering and celebrated the honorees. Executive director Jamie Peha and Bob Betz, MW welcomed guests and presented the evening's first awards to honorary vintner Christophe Baron of Bionic Wines and honorary grower Robert Rivera of Goose Ridge Estate Winery. Award highlights included the Lifetime Achievement award, which recognizes an individual or individuals whose dedication to the Washington wine industry spans over 25 years, awarded this year to Darcey Fugman-Small and Rick Small. The Smalls spoke about the 40-year journey of their winery, Woodward Canyon, the second generation now at the helm, and their years of involvement in the industry which brought the room to its feet in a standing ovation. The Healthy Land, Healthy Communities award for commitment to addressing today's environmental challenges and developing equitable, viable, and responsible solutions was awarded to the Williams family of Kiona Vineyards & Winery, the first winery to plant vines in the Red Mountain AVA and the first in the region to be certified by Sustainable WA. The Emerging Leaders that were honored have diverse influences on the Washington wine industry: Blood of Gods Zine creator Stacy Buchanan, winemaker and viticulturist Matías Kúsulas, and Woodward Canyon's general manager Jordan Small, who sits on the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance Board of Directors. Find a full list of winners at auctionofwawines.or .

Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction, August 9 . The largest wine and culinary event of the summer took place on the grounds of Chateau Ste. Michelle, with more than 1,000 guests in attendance. With an exclusive VIP Tent presented by PNC Bank, over 100 wineries, and eleven local restaurants serving Northwest cuisine, the Picnic delivered on its promise to elevate wineries and bring the community together. Restaurants included Communion, Jackalope, Surrell, and Ray's Boathouse, with desserts from Trophy Cupcakes and FogRose Dessert Atelier. The Barrel Auction included yet-to-be-released cases from 35 wineries for live bidding and raised $125,000, with the highest bid going to Master of Wine Doug Frost's Echolands Winery.

37th Annual Gala, August 10 . Held at Chateau Ste. Michelle since the Gala's inception, this is the Auction of Washington Wines' quintessential fundraising event of the year. A social hour with Washington wine tasting bars, a luxury bottle auction, six chef stations, and live music kicked off the evening. Under the tent, every table featured a winemaker host, showcasing a portfolio of wines to pair with the four-course dinner prepared by nine local chefs. A concurrent live auction featured global travel packages, unique Washington wine lots, and incredible culinary experiences. Lots for bid included Wine and Dine with Pursued by Bear's Kyle MacLaughlin at an exclusive private LA club. The LA LA Land Luxury lunch sold for $30,000, and the Oaxaca experience sold for $45,000. The highest winning bid of the night was for the trip to Tuscany with Marchese Antinori, which raised a total of $165,000. This year's paddle raise had multiple donors at the $100,000 and above level, and brought in a record amount of $2,095,250. The successful evening closed with the Gala After Dark party featuring live music by Rizo Love and late-night dessert and snacks from FogRose and Cava Azul Cocina & Cantina.

Auction of Washington Wines wishes to thank the following sponsors for their generosity and support:



TOAST!: Select sponsors: Chateau Ste. Michelle, Trysk Print Solutions, and the Washington Wine Commission. Corporate table sponsors: Ackley Brands, Ardagh Group, Republic National Distributing Company, Saxco International, and Woodinville Wine Country

Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction: VIP Tent sponsored by PNC Bank, Barrel Auction sponsored by Full Pull Wines, tasting bars sponsored by Hub International Pure Insurance. Barrel heads were provided by Tonnellerie Quintessence, and Four Feathers Wine Services provided a quiet area for vintners to take a break during the event. Gala: Welcome reception sponsored by PNC Bank, corporate table sponsors included CBIZ/Berntson Porter, Rainier Heli International, Southern Glazer's, JP Morgan Chase, and RNDC.



Auction of Washington Wines supports the growth and raises awareness of the Washington wine industry while benefiting the greater community through fundraising events. The auction has raised more than $67 million since its inception in 1988. Washington's premier wine auction uplifts the state's wine industry and raises funds for Seattle Children's, Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology Department, and Vital Wines, a nonprofit winery that provides much needed medical care to vineyard workers. Key supporters for 2024 include Chateau Ste. Michelle, PNC Bank, the John L. Scott Foundation and the Seattle Times.

