ONE SUITE RETREAT: THE WAITLIST IS NOW OPEN FOR THE EXCLUSIVE EXECUTIVE RETREAT CONFERENCE FOR C-SUITE AND VP LEADERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Announced today during the FOUNDER'S SPACE Fireside Chat with Fawn Weaver event in Martha's Vineyard

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today ONE X LEAGUE, Inc. officially announced ONE SUITE RETREAT , the executive retreat and curated for C-suite and VP leaders, and founders. This exclusive three-day event will take place from February 21 to 23, 2025, at an award winning AAA Four-Diamond resort in Phoenix, Arizona.ONE SUITE RETREAT will offer a unique experience designed for executive women and men. This immersive retreat conference is centered around the Black experience and culture, providing a blend of social and professional activities that will inspire, connect, and rejuvenate attendees.Event Highlights:- Executive Breakout Sessions: Led by industry leaders providing valuable insights and strategies for professional exposure- Connection Opportunities: Engagement with global executives across various industries to cultivate meaningful networks and collaborations- Golf Tournament: Enjoy a friendly competition with prizes on a world-class golf course- Delicious Cuisine: Savor gourmet meals that entice your palate and celebrate culinary skills- Game Tournaments: Bring your best skills for great prizes for Chess, Spades, or billiards- Wellness Activities: Prioritize your well-being with activities including yoga, walking and spa services designed to relax and invigorate- The Entertainment: Whether it's the Comedy Show, film screening or our Game Show, the evenings will include laughter, amusement and even more prizes- Panel Discussions: Gain insights from subject matter experts on topics relevant to the holistic needs and interests of executives and founders- The Pop-Up: Elevated products from a limited collection of Black-owned brands for guests to peruse and purchase- Beautiful Resort Accommodations: Enjoy the services, amenities and comforts of a premier resort with five-star offeringsThe theme for ONE SUITE RETREAT is "Powerful Leisure," reflecting the mission to galvanize meaningful connections, stimulate growth and curiosity, promote and encourage a lifestyle of wellness, and inspire leaders to be even more intentional about the next phase of their lives.This will be an unforgettable retreat conference that prioritizes social and professional enrichment, cultural relevance, and personal well-being. ONE SUITE RETREAT is where leaders will come to connect, grow, and be inspired. Registration opens in September to those on the waitlist who will be the first to receive access, lineup information, the agenda, and more. The waitlist information is at onesuiteretreat.Limited sponsorship, partnership and merchant opportunities are available.About ONE X LEAGUE:ONE X LEAGUE is the largest private social league and network exclusively for Black and Afro-Latinx executives and founders. Their member experiences and programming are centered around the holistic professional and social needs of their members aligning with their seven verticals of leadership, wellness, wealth, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, arts & entertainment, and luxury travel. They are dedicated to creating spaces and experiences that empower their members to thrive personally and professionally.Media Contact:Kennedy StrongHead of Partnership Experience...SOURCE ONE X LEAGUE, Inc.

Kennedy Strong

ONE SUITE RETREAT

...

ONE SUITE RETREAT Premiere