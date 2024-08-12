Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 32, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 August 2024 and 9 August 2024

EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 384,162 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) . The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

































Date:















Aggregated volume

(number of shares):

















Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK):















Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK):















5 August 2024

75,162

297.4237

22,354,960.14















6 August 2024

78,000

303.5570

23,677,446.00















7 August 2024

77,000

315.0490

24,258,773.00















8 August 2024

77,000

310.9165

23,940,570.50















9 August 2024

77,000

317.7348

24 465 579.60















Total accumulated over week 32

384,162

308.9773

118,697,329.24













Total accumulated during the

repurchase program

1,239,515

326.2632

404,408,105.70

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



















Ordinary shares

















Class C shares1















Total

















Number of issued shares

1,241,125,412

881,555

1,242,006,967

















Number of shares owned by EQT AB2



59,915,722

-

59,915,722

















Number of outstanding shares

1,181,209,690

881,555

1,182,091,245

1

Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote. 2

EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

