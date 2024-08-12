عربي


Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 32, 2024


8/12/2024 12:31:28 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 August 2024 and 9 August 2024
EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 384,162 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) .

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

















Date:









Aggregated volume
(number of shares):










Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):









Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):









5 August 2024


75,162


297.4237


22,354,960.14









6 August 2024


78,000


303.5570


23,677,446.00









7 August 2024


77,000


315.0490


24,258,773.00









8 August 2024


77,000


310.9165


23,940,570.50









9 August 2024


77,000


317.7348


24 465 579.60









Total accumulated over week 32


384,162


308.9773


118,697,329.24








Total accumulated during the
repurchase program


1,239,515


326.2632


404,408,105.70

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.









Ordinary shares










Class C shares1









Total










Number of issued shares


1,241,125,412


881,555


1,242,006,967










Number of shares owned by EQT AB2


59,915,722


-


59,915,722










Number of outstanding shares


1,181,209,690


881,555


1,182,091,245

1
Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2
EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55
334

