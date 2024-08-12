ANNUAL BUTTER SCULPTURE TRADITION IN SYRACUSE CONTINUES WITH ARRIVAL OF 800 POUNDS OF BUTTER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Construction of the 56th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fairgrounds is underway

SYRACUSE,

N.Y., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse,

N.Y., as of one of Central New York's best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 56th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans.

Over the weekend, sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton unloaded their tools and began creating the annual sculpture, a process that will take approximately 11 days onsite to complete.

Construction of the 56th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fairgrounds is underway.

Continue Reading

"Every year, the iconic butter sculpture puts the spotlight on our state's dairy industry," says John Chrisman, CEO American Dairy Association North East. "This amazing attraction pays tribute to the dairy farmers of New York who work hard every single day to sustainably and responsibly produce nutrient-rich milk."

The butter used for the sculpture comes from O-AT-KA Mik Products in Batavia, N.Y., and is out of specification for retail sale for a variety of reasons, so American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to put it to good use by creating a beautiful piece of art.

Following its 13-day stint at The Fair, the butter will return to Western New York where it will be recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms, a dairy farm in Pavilion, N.Y. Noblehurst Farm's vast recycling program turns over 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets, universities and schools each month into enough energy to power the farm and over 300 local homes. The recycling program not only reduces the farm's carbon footprint, it diverts all of that food waste from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

American Dairy Association North East will unveil the 56th Annual Butter

Sculpture to the media and live on their Facebook page

on Tuesday, August 20th, the day before The Fair officially opens. It will then be on display in the Dairy Products Building for the duration of The Fair.

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East