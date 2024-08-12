Birch Academy Opens Doors For Children With Autism And Developmental Delays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Applied ABC's New Academic Institution Begins Its First Semester in Manchester, NH

Applied ABC's Birch Academy saw enthusiastic turnout for its first Open House and Community Day event, with parents and student advocates receiving guided tours of the new facility. Starting in the 2024/2025 school year, Birch Academy will offer special placement to students with autism and developmental delays who need extra support in the classroom.

Birch Academy's founding team of Applied ABC veterans, seasoned teachers, and behavioral experts ensure that students receive evidence-based ABA therapy alongside critical academic learning. With the Common Core standard as the bedrock of Birch Academy's educational curriculum, the program aims for seamless transition of students in grades K-6 to public school settings.

Birch Academy uses behavioral science in combination with special education to produce a one-of-a-kind learning center for children with neurodevelopmental disorders.

"It is my mission to partner with parents and to provide our students with developmentally appropriate activities and materials in a safe, loving environment where they are free to explore and learn.

At Birch Behavioral Therapy your child will have the opportunity to explore and grow, create, and discover, build relationships with his or her peers, and become a confident learner."

Alicia Varney, Birch Academy Principal

About Applied ABC: Applied ABC is an industry leader in applied behavior therapy. With a decade of experience at the forefront of the field, Applied ABC is driven to be an invaluable resource to the families of children with autism. As a family-first care provider, Applied ABC ensures that compassion, commitment, and trust remain at the core of each service offered. The company continues to advocate for increased access to autism care, and offers home-based therapy, in-school therapy, and in-daycare therapy in over 20 states.

