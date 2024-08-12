ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS FILES INITIAL REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR SIX ACTIVE ETFS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Allspring's entrance into the to include fixed income and equity strategies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global InvestmentsTM (Allspring), a global asset management firm with $571 billion* in assets under advisement, today filed an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for six new actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) anticipated to be launched early next year, pending regulatory approval. Allspring's deep bench of equity and fixed income teams will manage these ETFs.

Complementing Allspring's existing vehicles , this filing includes existing active fixed income and equity strategies currently managed by our investment teams with strong track records and deep investment experience.

The six ETFs include three fixed income strategies and three equity strategies:



Core Bond ETF

Core Plus Bond ETF

Income Plus ETF

Large Core ETF

Large Growth ETF Large Value ETF

"We are excited to launch our ETF platform in our continued evolution of Allspring as an independent company. Our mission to elevate investing to be worth more includes providing access to our differentiated active investment strategies in the structures that best meet our investors' needs. Active ETFs provide clients accessibility and the choice they desire, and we look forward to sharing more at launch," said Allspring President Kate Burke .

For more information on the six ETFs' principal investment strategies, please refer to the initial registration statement.

A registration statement containing a preliminary prospectus (and statement of additional information) relating to the ETFs has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet been declared effective. Information contained herein is subject to completion or amendment. Shares of the ETFs may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The information contained in the prospectus (and statement of additional information) is not complete and may be changed.

This communication is not an offer to sell this security and is not a solicitation to buy this security in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of an ETF before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the ETFs and should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. There is no guarantee that an ETF's investment strategy will be successful. Stock values fluctuate in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions. Bond values fluctuate in response to the financial condition of individual issuers, general market and economic conditions, and changes in interest rates. Changes in market conditions and government policies may lead to periods of heightened volatility in the bond market and reduced liquidity for certain bonds held by the fund. In general, when interest rates rise, bond values fall and investors may lose principal value. Interest rate changes and their impact on the fund and its share price can be sudden and unpredictable. It is possible that an active trading market for ETF shares will not develop, which may hurt your ability to buy or sell shares, particularly in times of market stress. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value in the secondary market. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. There can be no assurance that active trading markets for the shares will develop or be maintained by market makers or authorized participants Consult the fund's prospectus for additional information on these and other risks.

Shares of the ETFs are not redeemable with the ETF other than in creation unit aggregations. Instead, investors must buy or sell the ETF shares in the secondary market at market price (not net asset value) through a broker-dealer. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and may receive less than net asset value when selling.

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NO BANK GUARANTEE. NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY.

About Allspring

Allspring Global InvestmentsTM is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $571 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by 400+ investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains. For more information, please visit .

*As of June 30, 2024. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

Allspring Global InvestmentsTM

(Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC). Unless otherwise stated, Allspring is the source of all data (which is current or as of the date stated); past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results; all investments contain risk; content is provided for informational purposes only with no representation regarding its adequacy, accuracy, or completeness and should not be relied upon; views, opinions, assumptions, or estimates are not necessarily that of Allspring and are subject to change without notice; and this communication does not contain investment advice, an investment recommendation, or investment research, as defined under local regulation of the respective jurisdiction.

ALL-08092024-dfduf74b

© 2024 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments