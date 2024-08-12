Minerals Technologies Announces Participation In Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) announced participation in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor on August 20th, 2024. Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Erik Aldag, SVP Finance and Treasury, Chief Officer, will be hosting a virtual fireside chat at 1:15 PM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at .

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831