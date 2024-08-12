Bruce Power’S Bruce C Initial Project Description Sets The Stage For The Future Of Ontario’S Electricity Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tiverton, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power is continuing the pre-development work outlined in Powering Ontario's Growth, submitting its Initial Project Description (IPD) for a potential Bruce C to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, which is now open for public comment.

With the success seen in the ongoing Life-Extension program, increased output through the innovation of Project 2030 and the global need for cancer-fighting medical isotopes, the Bruce C impact assessment (IA) represents an important step going forward for Ontario and the Clean Energy Frontier of Grey, Bruce and Huron counties in Saugeen Ojibway Nation Territory.

“As we look to expand energy generation, our government remains committed to nuclear refurbishments, a clean energy source that well positions Ontario as a clean energy leader in the world,” said Hon. Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification.“Ontario is forecast to double its electricity grid by 2050. Bruce Power plays a vital role in expanding our electricity system so that we continue to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy to Ontario families.”

The Bruce C IPD is part of the federal impact assessment process to look at adding up to 4,800 megawatts (MW) of electricity production at the Bruce Power site. It can be found here on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) Canadian Impact Assessment Registry, where opportunities for public comments and information sessions are also available. The first comment period in the process is currently taking place and ends on September 12, 2024. More information can be found in this public notice .

In 2023, the Government of Ontario announced support for the pre-development work for potential new nuclear at the Bruce Power site in its Powering Ontario's Growth plan.

In February, Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a historic $50-million federal investment to advance pre-development work for the Bruce Power project.

“The Government of Canada is taking historic action to unlock Ontario's clean power potential, including through investing in large-scale nuclear, refurbishments, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), renewables, grid-modernization, and cutting-edge research,” Wilkinson said.“Through the Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits and NRCan's strategic investments, federal support is helping Bruce Power and many other partners across the country to advance projects intended to create good-paying energy and manufacturing jobs for generations to come, while we combat the climate crisis and meet the energy needs of Ontarians.”

In the lead-up to the IPD submission, Bruce Power put a strong focus on engaging with Indigenous Nations and Peoples, local municipalities and the public, and this focus will continue at every stage of the process.

“While our priority remains the safe, on-schedule completion of our Major Component Replacement projects, completing the IA creates a valuable option for the future, and we are committed to proceeding in this process in a proactive, open, and transparent manner to engage Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and the broader public,” said James Scongack, Chief Operating Officer Executive Vice-President.“Bruce Power is already helping to meet Ontario's long-term energy needs and we're uniquely positioned for potential expansion with decades of experience, a well-studied site with space for expansion, and an experienced workforce.”

Bruce Power continues to provide clean energy for Ontario by completing its Life Extension Program and Major Component Replacement (MCR) project, which will extend the life of the existing site until 2064 and beyond with the refurbishment of units 3-8. Project 2030 is a Bruce Power initiative that will support Ontario's climate change targets and future clean energy needs by targeting a site net peak capability of 7,000 MW through improvements to existing assets by the early 2030s.

The IAAC conducts federal IAs for all designated projects under the Impact Assessment Act. IAAC works in collaboration with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) to review designated projects that are also subject to regulation under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. For more information on the impact assessment process, please visit Basics of Impact Assessments - Canada.ca on IAAC's website.

To learn more on the Bruce C project visit: The Bruce C Project

