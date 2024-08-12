Author Nina Watare Kamwene Releases Inspiring New Memoir: 'Simply A Journey'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Story of Resilience, Determination, and the Pursuit of Dreams Across Continents

UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Nina Watare Kamwene proudly announces the release of her compelling new memoir, Simply A Journey : A journey of a young woman from Africa to America with courage and determination. This captivating story chronicles Nina's remarkable life, from her humble beginnings in Africa to her success and fulfillment in America.Simply A Journey is an inspirational narrative that captures the essence of Nina's life. Growing up in Africa, Nina made the bold decision at the age of eleven to pursue her dreams in America. With courage, determination, and an unwavering spirit, she navigated a successful 30-year career in a male-dominated field, became a devoted mother, and embraced the joys and challenges of motherhood.After retiring, Nina embarked on a global adventure, eventually discovering her passion for life coaching. Her story is a testament to the power of dreams, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of one's goals. Nina's journey serves as a beacon of hope and motivation, encouraging readers to embark on their own paths with confidence and gratitude.Nina shares,“By sharing my story, I hope to inspire and demonstrate how, with a dream, courage, determination, intention, and gratitude, anything is possible. At the tender age of eleven, I made the decision to escape my circumstances and journeyed, one step at a time, toward my dreams and a distant land. As Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, 'It's not the destination, it's the journey.' I hope you enjoy reading my journey and feel inspired to make the most of yours.”Nina Watare Kamwene's roots run deep, much like the mighty Baobab tree. Born and raised in Karatina Village in Nyeri Province, Kenya, Nina's journey has taken her across the globe, enriching her life and the lives of those she encounters. Now residing in Southern California, she cherishes the connections and relationships she has nurtured worldwide.Nina's decision to become a Life Coach stemmed from her own experiences. As the founder of TIM-BAOBAB Legacy Life Coaching, she empowers individuals to create meaningful, aspirational lives filled with sweet, lasting memories. With over three decades of experience in laboratory sales and a profound dedication to her clients, Nina is committed to guiding others through their personal and professional journeys.“I was my first client,” Nina explains.“I know you are the type of person looking for a life that is meaningful and aspirational. I am inspired to contribute, make a difference, add value, and have an impact guiding others on this beautiful light earth. I believe in you; the question is: do you believe in yourself?”As a Life Coach, Nina supports individuals aged 22 to 92, with a special focus on the C.A.R.E. (Career After Retirement Empowerment) community. Her passion for helping others discover their true potential is evident in every aspect of her work.For more information about Simply A Journey or to schedule an interview with Nina Watare Kamwene, please visit TIM-BAOBAB Legacy Life Coaching.

