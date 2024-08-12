Shandhar Hut Indian Cuisine Opens New Location In Chilliwack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shandar Hut - Sardis

Shandhar Hut Indian Cuisine has officially opened its newest location in Chilliwack, located at 6050 Chilliwack River Road.

CHILLIWACK, BC, CANADA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shandhar Hut Indian Cuisine, has officially opened its newest location in Chilliwack. The Atti family, well-known restaurateurs in Chilliwack since the 1970s, made the announcement on Wednesday (July 17) through a heartfelt social post. The new location, situated at 6050 Chilliwack River Road, is a result of four years of hard work and collaboration with the Tzeachten First Nation.

The Atti family expressed their gratitude to the Tzeachten First Nation for their support and partnership in making this new location a reality. The Tzeachten First Nation, located in the Fraser Valley, has a strong presence in the community and has been actively involved in promoting economic development in the area. The collaboration between Shandhar Hut and the Tzeachten First Nation is a testament to the power of community partnerships and the positive impact it can have on local businesses.

The new Shandhar Hut location in Chilliwack offers a wide range of authentic Indian dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The restaurant also boasts a modern and inviting ambiance, making it the perfect spot for a casual lunch or a special dinner with friends and family. With its convenient location and delicious menu, Shandhar Hut is set to become a go-to destination for Indian food lovers in Chilliwack.

The Atti family has a long history in the restaurant industry, and their passion for food and hospitality is evident in every aspect of their business. The new Shandhar Hut location in Chilliwack is a testament to their dedication and hard work. The Atti family invites everyone to come and experience the authentic flavors of India at their new location and join them in celebrating this exciting milestone.

For more information about Shandhar Hut Indian Cuisine and their new location in Chilliwack, please visit their website or follow them on social media. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery, and they look forward to welcoming the community to their new location.

