Announcing Joyful Business LIVE: A Transformational Event for Christian Female Entrepreneurs

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Judy Weber Esq, a leading Business Elevation Expert, is thrilled to announce Joyful Business LIVE , a groundbreaking in-person event designed for high-achieving female founders and business owners. This first-of-its-kind, three-day experience will be held from September 16th to 18th, 2024, at the luxurious Embassy Suites Resort overlooking the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach, Florida.Joyful Business LIVE is not your typical women's business conference. Here attendees can expect bold business breakthroughs! This event is the culmination of Judy Weber's lifelong passion for empowering women, her 30 years of professional and entrepreneurial experience, and her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. As Judy puts it, "Lives will be changed. Businesses will be transformed. Miraculous breakthroughs will happen in this Holy Spirit-soaked room."The event is tailored for female entrepreneurs eager to build profitable and impactful 6 & 7 figure businesses. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in sophisticated yet practical conversations, participate in structured learning + implementation sessions (including Q&A and hot seat coaching), and network with like-minded women, all while enjoying the breathtaking white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast.World-class experts, including publicity specialist Brielle Cotterman and messaging strategist Haley Slade, will lead dynamic trainings and workshops. This is not your typical conference-attendees will leave with solid work completed and a renewed sense of boldness, fully embracing their identity as Visionary Leaders.Judy Weber's vision for Joyful Business LIVE is that it will become an annual must-attend event, where women from around the world will gather to mature as faith-fueled CEOs, while accelerating their business growth and profitability (doing so apologetically).As Judy continues to champion the cause of Christian female entrepreneurs, she is also finishing her first book, Pursuing the Impossible: Normalizing Miraculous Results for Female Christian Entrepreneurs, set to be released in early 2025.

