عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From August 5 To August 9, 2024


8/12/2024 12:16:28 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 5 TO AUGUST 9, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 5 to August 9, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares 		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 800 20,74778 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 11 400 20,87588 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 271 20,92189 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2024 FR0010451203 13 300 20,80271 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 100 21,06455 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 15 192 21,13784 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 100 21,06364 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2024 FR0010451203 16 608 21,10814 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 400 21,7 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 9 200 21,68902 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 400 21,7 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2024 FR0010451203 11 739 21,68988 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 202 21,37852 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 6 200 21,39969 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 000 21,376 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2024 FR0010451203 18 598 21,44682 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 000 21,992 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 9 112 22,00596 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 600 21,97 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2024 FR0010451203 13 374 21,98922 XPAR
TOTAL 136 596 21,36509

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 5 to August 9, 2024

MENAFN12082024004107003653ID1108545396


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search