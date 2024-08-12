The Grant Portal Launches Mobile Site

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gregg TroyanowskiDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Grant Portal recently launched its new mobile website for non-profit organizations, business owners or individuals who wish to search and identify grants or private foundations offering grants.The mobile site has a number of advanced features. Features include the ability to search for grants by keyword search, search by location, search by interest or search by eligibility.About The Grant PortalThe Grant Portal is the internet's largest catalog of grant providers that are currently accepting grant applications. The Grant Portal offers more than 60 grant categories that include grants for nonprofits , for-profits, small business, enterprise, startups, schools, research teams, technology development, entrepreneurs, visionaries, people of color, underserved communities, veterans, men, women, youth and individuals from every sector in the USA.In addition to the large number of available grants, The Grant Portal publishes the IRS 990-PF Directory, a comprehensive list of the most recently published data by the IRS of over 128,179 private foundations, 1,372,624 grant recipients, 5,421,774 awarded grants and $287.6 billion in awarded funds since 2020.The Grant Portal is one of the largest online catalogs of available grants, grant providers and grant recipients. More than 8,300 users subscribe to receive daily grant alerts. The website lists more than 32,200 current and archived grants in its database along with the IRS 990-PF Directory. The Grant Portal launched in 2021 and is hosted and maintained by Promero, Inc. Promero, Inc is a software application service provider founded in 2001 located in Deerfield Beach, Florida.###

