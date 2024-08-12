Security Analytics Market Set For 16.2% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 53.86 Billion By 2031 Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global security analytics was valued at USD 12 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 13.94 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 53.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

Download a detailed overview:



Businesses are being encouraged to implement security analytics solutions by the increasing sophistication of threat carried out by experienced threat actors that avoid detection by using pre-defined security tools or signature matching technology. With an increase in the number of cyber threats such as advanced persistent threat (APT) and advanced targeted attacks (ATA), it also drives the industry.

Due to increasing needs for enhanced threat detection, prompt surveillance, as well as predictive analytics, the global security analytics market is expanding speedily. The main changes are convergence of AI with machine learning, expansion of cloud-based security systems, as well as increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in various sectors.



The following are the key Security Analytics Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

IBM-Microsoft Synergy Shaping the Next Era of Security Analytics and Threat Response

.IBM and Microsoft established a partnership in July 2024 with the goal of improving IBM's security analytics products by incorporating cutting-edge AI capabilities into its current solutions. The global security analytics market is expected to grow in the next five years, with this partnership setting fresh standards for discovering and fixing threats.

.The newest adaptation/tool created by a cyber-safety corporation called CrowdStrike was founded in August 2024, and it focused on predictive analytical methods and providing real-time threat data. Through 2029, this innovation is expected to significantly expand the market for security analytics solutions as more and more organizations realize the value of proactive security measures.

Request Free Customization of this report:



Redefining Future of Security Analytics with Palo Alto and Fortinet

.Palo Alto Networks introduced its next-generation security analytics platform in June 2024, utilizing artificial intelligence to improve threat detection capabilities. Placing new standards for immediate danger handling, this discovery assures organizations of being able to adopt preventive measures in terms of safety during an entire decade hence modifying the landscape of security analysis industry.

.In July 2024, the cybersecurity firm Fortinet revealed that it would be investing heavily in building its security analytics abilities, with a particular focus on machine learning for better attack forecasting. The strategic move is anticipated to usher in immeasurable growth in an industry that has been infinitesimal due to the numerous challenges it faced, thus making Fortinet a leader in the field of security analytics for the next 10 years.

Splunk's Machine Learning Revolution in Security Analytics and Its Global Implications

In August 2024, Splunk announced a major upgrade of its security analytics platform that included new machine learning algorithms designed to boost anomaly detection capabilities. At the same time, Cisco, recognizing the mounting importance of connected devices in cyber security, released a false analysis tool that was centered on tracking IoT devices for security purposes. There was also news from AWS and McAfee, announcing a partnership aimed at utilizing cloud-based analytic systems to gather instant threat intelligence. These developments point to a strong growth trajectory for the security analytics market, which is predicted to be driven by more investments in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and reach a valuation of over $15 Billion by 2028, greatly boosting cybersecurity resilience globally.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):



Navigating the Cybersecurity Frontier through Strategic Innovations and Collaborative Efforts

Growing awareness of cybersecurity threats, innovative technologies, and strategic partnerships have propelled the global security analytics market into a new era. The collaboration between large corporations such as Microsoft and IBM or innovations by Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet highlights how important it is to adopt preventive measures to counter advanced threats. In this next decade, we can expect to see transformations within our market as AI begins integrating with machine learning capabilities and cloud solutions thereby bringing about a revolutionizing effect on how we detect and respond to threats. As more companies concentrate on building stable security architectures, hence improving resistance against emerging international dangers, the info sec domain will differ.

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: ...

Visit Our Website:



Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

+ +1 351-333-4748

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn