Cirque De Paris USA Debut Tour In Princeton, NJ

Cirque de Paris presented by Anouchka Bouglione Celebrates U.S. Debut in Princeton, NJ

Tickets On Sale Now for this Enchanting One-Ring Spectacle Rich in French Circus Traditions Playing from August 22 - September 1, 2024, at the MarketFair

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cirque de Paris presented by Anouchka Bouglione makes its Princeton, NJ debut at the MarketFair from August 22 - September 1, 2024. The Big Top is located at 3535 US-1, Princeton, NJ 08540. Tickets are on sale now for this enchanting one-ring spectacle rich in French circus traditions.Guests step into the enchanting world of Cirque de Paris for a spellbinding experience that promises 90 minutes of thrills, humor, and elegance. The international all-star cast includes mesmerizing aerialists, skillful jugglers, graceful tight-wire dancers, a twirling hula hooper, and hilarious clowns, ensuring a captivating show for all. Beyond the ring, Cirque de Paris offers an immersive experience with a lively pre-show and intermission featuring delightful activities and delectable treats for the whole family.“When presented with the opportunity to host Cirque de Paris at MarketFair, we were both intrigued and thrilled to be the first city in New Jersey to offer these spectacular shows,” said Anthony Palino, General Manager of MarketFair.“We're proud to present this one-of-a-kind experience to our community, marking a notable and exciting chapter for MarketFair.Producer Anouchka Bouglione, the seventh generation of France's esteemed circus family, seamlessly melds the European circus style with her family's signature French touch in her debut show. After years of serving as the artistic manager, show producer, concessions manager, and an artist in Cirque Alexandre Bouglione under her father, Anouchka realized her dream in January of 2023 by launching her production. After touring Europe, she decided to introduce Cirque Bouglione to a new continent, sharing her rich heritage that spans more than a century and showcasing her passion for the circus arts with a fresh perspective.The multi-talented cast includes members of the Bouglione-Monteiro family and luminaries from around the globe. A performer and producer, Anouchka Bouglione enters the ring with a mesmerizing hula hoop performance as she continuously gyrates while adding hoops, building to more than 25 spinning rings. Anouchka's husband, Reinaldo Monteiro, performs a thrilling Rola-Bola act where he balances on boards stacked on cylinders, at one point climbing to 8 cylinders high.Daughter Selena dazzles with foot juggling, while son Noah sets an immersive environment by painting the stage with light and enveloping the audience with sound.British-born Kevin Chaves joins Reinaldo in the Rola-Bola act and then steps onto a small platform, demonstrating his agility on roller skates spinning rapidly and performing a dizzying feat. Hailing from Cuba and living in France, Yosvany Rodriguez Pena presents his signature elastic rope act, performing intricate, acrobatic choreography on a flexible, tensioned wire. Pena is joined by his Italian partner Valentine Grasso to create Duo 2 Ilusión, a breathtaking aerial straps act. Humor abounds throughout the extravaganza with three of the most famous clowns on the Iberian Peninsula: Angelo Chaves, Portugal's Crown Jewel of Comedy; and Pedro Santos, Sr. and Pedro Santos, Jr., the“Rampin Clowns” of Spain.Noted for its exquisite beauty and exceptional artistry, Cirque de Paris presented by Anouchka Bouglione delivers an afternoon or evening of enchantment the entire family will love.Visit the website information and the show schedule. Members of the media can find assets here.

