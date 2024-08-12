United Inventors Association And Fund&Grow Team Up, Helping Inventors Get Funding To Take Their Products To Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unfortunately, most inventors don't have the capital they need to turn their ideas into reality, so they never get an opportunity to impact the world with their inventions. We want to change that.” - Amanda Webster, COO of Fund&Grow

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United Inventors Association and Fund&Grow have teamed up to bring business funding information and resources to the association's member base of 100,000 inventors in an effort to help drive innovation across America.

“Many of the most significant contributions to society have occurred during periods of economic turbulence, just like we're facing today. Unfortunately, most inventors don't have the capital they need to turn their ideas into reality, so they never get an opportunity to impact the world with their inventions. We want to change that,” said Amanda Webster, COO of Fund&Grow.

This is because when the economy slows down, unemployment tends to go up-sometimes rapidly and dramatically, forcing many people into the entrepreneurial world. On top of that, brand new problems often sprout up during these times, creating opportunities to solve those problems, which can mean substantial economic rewards for those bold enough to take the necessary action.

Webster says,“Bottom line-someone is going to do it. Think about it-how many times have you come up with a great idea, pushed it to the back of your mind, and then a few years later, saw someone taking over the world with that same idea. The difference is action, and it's a lot easier to take action when you have the funds you need.”

That's what makes this alliance so powerful.

While the United Inventors Association is busy providing decades of experience, knowledge, and resources to its members to help them turn their inventions into real impact in the world, Fund&Grow is busy providing the funding to make that possible.

“Our goal in this alliance is to help 25,000 inventors get the funding they need to turn their inventions into commercially viable products, then go on to build a successful company behind those products,” says Natalie Cruz.

Cruz says in her role with the organization, she's on the front lines day in and day out with inventors, and because of that, she has front row seats to the challenges they face, and one of the biggest challenges is getting the funding they need to go from a concept to a finished product.

"I have had the privilege of working with numerous inventors who struggle to find a single source of comprehensive guidance. At the UIA, we provide a centralized hub of resources and support, ensuring that inventors can receive the answers and direction they need to succeed. Our mission at the United Inventors Association is to empower inventors by providing them with the resources and support they need to turn their ideas into reality. This partnership with Fund&Grow is a perfect example of how we aim to provide tangible benefits to our members, enabling them to overcome financial hurdles and succeed in their innovation journeys," Cruz said.

To solve this crippling funding problem for its members, the United Inventors Association enlisted the help of the national business funding firm, Fund&Grow, to host a webinar series titled Mastering Business Funding for Inventors, the first of which will take place on August 14th, 2024.

The United Inventors Association is on a mission to streamline the inventor's journey and help them impact the world in their own way. To achieve that, the organization consistently curates information from top experts across a wide range of disciplines that an inventor will need to turn their idea into a commercially viable product. This includes obvious topics, like the technical side of inventing, which includes information on engineering and manufacturing, but it also includes less obvious topics like marketing, intellectual property, negotiations, that while not directly related to inventing the product, are necessary to taking that product to market. The organization regularly hosts webinars with these experts, and interviews them on its podcast, and this information is compiled in a library that members can access at any time.

Fund&Grow specializes in helping small businesses secure at least $250,000 in funding for their small business within six months.



United Inventors Association provides education, connections, and resources to its member base of inventors, to help them turn their ideas into real products that bring value to society.



You can register to attend the webinar series via the link below, and attend on one or more of the following dates.

August 14th, 2024

September 11th, 2024

October 9th, 2024

November 13th, 2024

