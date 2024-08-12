Renowned Theologian And Ethicist, Rev. Dr. Gary Dorrien, To Lecture At St. John The Evangelist Episcopal Church

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rev. Dr. Gary Dorrien Will Lecture at St. John's on September 25

Dorrien's Lecture Starts at 6:30 PM on September 25 in St. Paul, Minnesota

- Dr. Demian Wheeler

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities and St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in St. Paul are delighted to announce that they are jointly sponsoring a lecture by the highly esteemed American theologian and ethicist Rev. Dr. Gary Dorrien. The free event will take place at 6:30 PM on September 25, in the main church at St. John's and be live streamed on St. John's YouTube channel.

Dorrien, the Reinhold Niebuhr Professor of Social Ethics at Union Theological Seminary and Professor of Religion at Columbia University, will base his lecture around two of his recent publications:“Anglican Identities: Logos Idealism, Imperial Whiteness, Commonweal Ecumenism” and the autobiographical“Over from Union Road: My Christian-Left-Intellectual Life.” Both books have a 2024 publication date.

In“Anglican Identities,” Dorrien offers a comprehensive historical examination of Anglicanism, encompassing the faith's longstanding proclivity toward ecumenicalism and idealist approaches. He also argues that the religion's aspirational ecumenical vision is directly antithetical to English Anglican's entanglement with colonialism and white supremacy.

“Over from Union Road,” on sale September 30, is a rich memoir that describes Dorrien's unlikely journey from being an academically inattentive high school athlete to becoming a renowned social ethicist, theologian, and intellectual historian. The book also covers Dorrien's participation in the civil rights movement and other social and cultural upheavals during his lengthy career.

Dr. Demian Wheeler, United's associate professor of Philosophical Theology and Religious Studies and a former student of Dorrien's, endorses the publication. He writes, in part,“This riveting and beautiful book is the remarkable story of how Gary Dorrien became Gary Dorrien, how a shy athlete from rural Michigan became the foremost religious historian and theological ethicist of our time. With his signature blend of genealogical detail, comprehensive analysis, and gripping storytelling, Dorrien chronicles the events and experiences, ideas and struggles, and loves and losses that indelibly shaped his spirituality, his activism, and his progressive Christian worldview.”

In addition to the lecture about his two recent publications, Dorrien will also lead a discussion on themes from Anglican Identities. The Episcopal Church, whose roots were formed within the English Anglican tradition, is a current autonomous member of the Anglican Communion.

Earlier this year, Dorrien was awarded the Gandhi, King, Mandela Peace Prize at Morehouse College in Atlanta. The citation honored Dorrien's“distinguished teaching and magisterial, rigorous, monumental, and definitive scholarship that counter and disrupt white racist theology and ethical inquiry by centering the truths of Black life, Black Christian witness, and political imagination.”

It is indeed a signal honor to be hosting this theological, ethical, and intellectual luminary in the Twin Cities. Attend in person at 60 N. Kent St., St. Paul, MN 55102. Visit @StJohnsStPaul to access the live stream on September 25.

