Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorneys Launches Second Annual Billboard Design Competition To Inspire Local Creativity

Gordon McKernan has launched the 2024 Billboard Design Competition, inviting Louisiana artists of all ages to showcase their creativity and participate in this community-driven competition.

- Gordon McKernanLA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has launched the 2024 Billboard Design Competition . After receiving more than 700 design submissions in last year's inaugural competition , the firm is excited to invite the community once again to participate in this creative and engaging competition.The competition starts on Monday, August 12, and ends on Sunday, September 8, at 11:59 p.m. Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit their billboard designs. Participants can register and submit their entries at the official registration page .“This competition has been a long-standing goal, and seeing the incredible creativity from our community last year was inspiring,” Gordon McKernan said.“We're thrilled to offer this opportunity again and look forward to seeing this year's designs.”Participants can win prizes valued up to $2,000, with selected designs potentially featured on an official billboard, subject to necessary approvals and compliance. The competition will culminate with the selection of three adult winners and three child winners. The community will be invited to vote on their favorite designs to help determine the first-, second- and third-place winners in the adult category.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

