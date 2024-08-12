Celestial Systems, Recognized As Digital & App Innovation (Azure) Solution Partner For Microsoft

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proud moment! Celestial Systems is now a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Digital & App Innovation (Azure).

Celestial achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner status by delivering applications and infrastructure modernization solutions to enterprise customers.

- Rahul Raina, VP of Business Development at Celestial Systems Inc, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celestial Systems , a global provider of technology solutions to Fortune 500, has been recognized by Microsoft for their achievement of the Microsoft Solutions Partner specialization in Digital and App Innovation (Azure).This prestigious recognition sets Celestial apart as a partner with deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in migrating and deploying production web application workloads, applying DevOps, and managing app services in Microsoft Azure with the Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure specialization.Celestial has been a development partner of choice for hundreds of enterprises building mission critical applications over the last decade. During this journey we have faithfully guided them through multiple technology adoptions, migrations, and enhancements."As a trusted Microsoft partner, we harness the extensive Azure Cloud ecosystem, rich with advanced tools and technologies. Our team at Celestial Systems consists of seasoned experts who are certified, not just trained, to deliver exceptional digital outcomes for modern enterprises."Rahul Raina, VP of Business Development at Celestial Systems.Elevated solutions through Microsoft partnership:Celestial has demonstrated their capabilities to harness Microsoft technologies to help customers build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on-premises and with the tools and frameworks of their choice. Our customers to benefit from integrated offering for the following solutions -1. Application Transformation - Application modernization is the process of updating an organization's existing apps to a cloud-first model. Celestial helps customers with modernizing developer teams, tools, and processes to maximize their productivity, collaboration, and work quality.2. Infrastructure Modernization - Optimize efficiency, minimize downtime, drive success: Modernize infrastructure for rapid releases and maintain stability, reliability, and uncompromised security. Strategic advisory, values, and insights to help businesses modernize applications and infrastructure through digital transformation.3. Cloud AI - From boosting sales to fraud detection, automation, predictive analysis, and personalized customer experiences, we empower your developers, data scientists, and engineers to actualize their visions.About Celestial Systems Inc.:At Celestial, we've enabled enterprises to unlock their digital transformation potential for over 20 years. Based in Vancouver, Canada with worldwide offices and a fully in-house engineering team, we combine industry leadership in enterprise cloud applications with deep expertise in a wide array of cloud solutions, including application, data and analytics, cloud AI, cloud security, and infrastructure modernization. Across all the industries we touch, from healthcare and finance to green energy, we work in close partnership with our clients, grounding our solutions in a deep understanding of each organization's unique business needs and challenges. Most of all, we're driven by our passion for empowering enterprises to take advantage of new opportunities, minimize risk, and sharpen their competitive edge.

