Canidae Launches NEW All Life Stages Product Line

BROWNWOOD, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural pet food brand Canidae ® announced the launch of its NEW All Life Stages product line, which now features real meat as the first ingredient at a lower price point. Complete and balanced for all breeds, sizes and ages, Canidae's All Life Stages offers great nutrition for multi-dog families, providing a simple, "one bag" solution for the whole pack.

Developed by veterinarian and pet nutrition experts and with real meat as the first ingredient, pet parents can feel confident about feeding Canidae All Life Stages. Nutritionally dense, the All Life Stages product line features recipes made with optimum protein and provides five key areas of health support through its HealthPlus Solutions®. Additionally, the new recipes are preferred by dogs up to four times more in taste tests compared to the previous All Life Stages recipes.

"With more than 30% of U.S. dog-owning households feeding two or more dogs, Canidae understands the importance of having one high-quality food that fits the nutritional and taste needs of all pets from puppy to senior and small breed to large," said Greg Shearson, Chief Executive Officer of Ethos Pet Brands, the parent company of Canidae. "Our new and improved All Life Stages not only delivers high quality nutrition, but it does so at a lower price, so families don't have to sacrifice quality for value when it comes to their pet."

The All Life Stages line features five recipes: Multi-Protein, Chicken, Lamb and a new Salmon variety, as well as a grain-free Chicken option. Suggested retail price for a 4- or 5-pound bag is $14.99, 24- or 27-pound bag $49.99, and 40-pound bag at $64.99.



Since its founding in 1996, Canidae has stood for quality, value and sustainability. Canidae kibble is proudly cooked in Brownwood, Texas, at Canidae's own manufacturing facility. Canidae is also committed to sustainability through its use of regeneratively farmed ingredients and recycled packaging containing post-consumer recycled materials.

About Canidae® Pet Food Company

Founded in 1996, Canidae ® Pet Food Company was created by two pet owners seeking better nutrients, better flavor and better ingredients in dog and cat food. Canidae's commitment to bringing quality and sustainable practices to its nutrient-rich, premium pet food is unparalleled. Proudly cooked in Canidae's own pet nutrition plant in Brownwood, Texas, all of Canidae's products are vet-reviewed and perfectly balanced for optimal health at an affordable price point with no fillers, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Furthermore, Canidae partners with U.S. farmers and green technology companies to bring new, sustainable practices to pet food including lowering pesticide use, reducing runoff and adopting regenerative farming practices. For more information on Canidae, please visit

